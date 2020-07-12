Somalia: Former Prime Minister Hassan Farah Passes in Turkey

12 July 2020
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Former Somalia Prime Minister Hassan Abshir Farah has passed on in Turkey on Sunday.

Somali Ambassador to Turkey confirmed the Jama Mohamed confirmed the demise of the former leader.

"Former PM Hassan Abshir Farah has passed away in Ankara on Saturday where he was ailing. I send my heartfelt condolences to the family and friends. May Almighty rest his soul peace." Ambassador Jama tweeted.

The former prime minister who was 75 years old died at a hospital where he was receiving treatment in recent weeks.

He was the prime minister between 2001 to 2003 under president Abdikassim Salad.

The veteran Somali politician also served as the Mogadishu mayor.

