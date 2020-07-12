Nigeria: Police Confirm Killing of Suspected Gang Leader in Ibadan

The police in Oyo State on Sunday confirmed the killing of a suspected gang leader in Ibadan, the Oyo state capital.

PREMIUM TIMES gathered that Abiola Ebila was killed around 12 p.m. on Sunday during a reprisal attack by a rival gang at the Kudeti area of Ibadan.

Mr Ebila was the alleged mastermind of the killing of the rival gang leader, Moshood Oladokun, in May during a clash of the two gangs.

It was gathered that Mr Oladokun's group on Sunday killed Mr Ebila during a retaliatory attack.

Police spokesperson in the state, Olugbenga Fadeyi, confirmed the incident on Sunday.

"Yes, he has been killed. But I am yet to get details of the incident. We will brief the press when we get details of the incident.

"Police have been deployed to the area to maintain peace," the officer said.