Namibia: Swapo Did Not Get Fishrot Money - Geingob

President Hage Geingob says the ruling Swapo Party did not directly receive funds from the Fishrot scandal.

Geingob made these remarks today at the Swapo headquarters in Windhoek where he tried to defend the ruling party from allegations it was involved in Namibia's biggest fishing industry corruption scandal.

"Swapo Party did not get any direct contribution from whatever is in its audited books," he said.

Geingob's Swapo leadership election campaign is said to have been funded with Fishrot money through fishing companies and the national fishing company, Fishcor.

Swapo secretary-general Sophia Shaningwa backed up the president saying "every year, Swapo Party books are audited by professional, registered, recognised international and national auditors".

Vice president Nangolo Mbumba, who was Swapo's administrator during the alleged Fishrot funding, said the party does not force donors to contribute money.

Mbumba said government machinery should catch up with those who got dirty money. "It will catch up with them. It will catch up with us."

He warned against trial by public opinion.

Meanwhile, Geingob said the party will carry out due diligence on donations. Those vying for positions in the party will have to go through internal structures for donations, he said.

Geingob also said he doesn't think former ministers Sacky Shanghala and Bernhard Esau are guilty since that is up to the courts to decide.

"I don't think they're guilty. They're not found guilty yet. I thought that is what we call 'innocent until proven guilty'," the president said.

