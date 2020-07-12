Tanzania: Chamwino State House Beckons After 51 Years in Wait

The construction of the new State House offices at Chamwino in Dodoma is expected to be completed by the end of this year-concluding nearly 51 years since the founding father of the nation, Mwalimu Julius Nyerere inaugurated it.

Initially, Mwalimu Nyerere built a tent to serve the purpose in 1969 and resolved permanently that the government relocates to Dodoma, as the country's capital city.

The plan was later endorsed by a vote in 1973.

To reinforce that, on Sunday, President John Magufuli announced that his government was focused on making Mwalimu Nyerere's dream come true.

He said the government has invested massively in infrastructures to make Dodoma measure and reflect a capital city's status.

Speaking to members of CCM's highest decision-making organ and delegates of the party's general congress, during special lunch, Dr Magufuli said the government was releasing over 600bn/- to finance the construction of a 110 kilometers- long outer ring roads in the city.

The President also said an additional 500bn/- would be released to finance the construction of Msalato International Airport.

"I have been informed that the construction of this building will be completed in six months' time from now," he said.

The new structure is designed with eight units and a basement being built by Tanzania National Service with funding from domestic revenues, a structure that was designed by Tanzania Building Agency (TBA).