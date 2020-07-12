Nigeria: Police Arrest Two Ex-Convicts for Traffic Robbery

The police in Lagos have arrested two traffic robbery suspects along Oshodi area of the metrolopolis and recovered some stolen items from them.

Bala Elkana, the Lagos State police spokesperson, said both suspects are ex-convicts.

Mr Elkana, in a statement on Sunday, said the two robbery suspects usually attack motorists held in traffic and collect their belongings in some parts of Lagos.

The suspects, identified as Tunde Olaiya and Tokunbo Omotola, were arrested on Monday night by operatives of Rapid Response Squad (RRS) ton patrol along Oshodi.

"The suspects, Tunde Olaiya, 24 years old and Tokunbo Omotola, 26 years old, were arrested in separate encounters in Oshodi-Oke. One stolen iphone X was recovered from Olaiya.

"Olaiya, an ex-convict, had around 8:00 p.m. in Ojodu-Berger, Ikeja, in company of one Bolaji Nigga strangulated a motorist held in traffic light and stole his iphone X.

"The duo while returning to Oshodi to handover the phone to their buyer were intercepted by Rapid Response Squad (RRS) bikers, who suspected them to be traffic robbers.

"On search, one pass-worded iphone X was recovered from his pocket. While his colleague escaped from the scene, Olaiya couldn't explain where he got the phone. This prompted the officers to transfer him to RRS Headquarters, where he confessed to have collected the phone from a motorist in traffic," the police said.

Mr Elkana, a superintendent of police, further said a powdery substance used in traffic robbery to break glasses of vehicles was recovered from the suspect.

"The victim, whose phone was retrieved from Olaiya described his experience in the hands of the criminal as traumatic. He thanked the police for helping him retrieve the phone and SIM card," Mr Elkana said.

"Tokunbo Omotola, who is equally an ex-convict was also arrested in Oshodi for traffic robbery.

"He confessed in his statement to the police that apart from robbery at night, he pickpockets during the day adding that his robbery points were 7Up, Ojodu Berger; Kara Bridge, Oshodi, Mile 12 and Ojota Bridge.

"Both suspects confessed that once the phones are collected, they remove the SIMs and sell them at N2000 each and sell the phones separately," the police said.

Mr Elkana said the suspects will be charged to court.