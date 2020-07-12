Tanzania: Simba Hand Yanga Entire Season Lockout

12 July 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Young Africans will remain locked in the country the whole season after their campaign to seek CAF Confederations Cup ticket was dealt a big blow at the National Stadium, Dar es Salaam on Sunday.

The 4-1 loss to their traditional rivals, Simba signed off their race for Azam Sports Federation Cup (ASFC) title, the position that picks the country's envoys for the second biggest club championship at the continental level.

Sunday results assured Namungo a ticket to play in the CAF Confederation Cup even if they lose to Simba in the ASFC final to be staged at Nelson Mandela Stadium, in Rukwa in August this year.

Simba, who looked superior in all sections, dominated the game and overpowered their opponents in the overall game craftsmanship in the entire first half.

Yanga didn't have any serious attempt in the entire first half to the extent they finished it without any attempt.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily News

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Tanzania to Register Fastest Economic Growth in East Africa
Chakwera Under Fire for Family Appointments to Malawi Cabinet

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.