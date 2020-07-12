Tanzania: Simba Hand Yanga Entire Season Lockout

Young Africans will remain locked in the country the whole season after their campaign to seek CAF Confederations Cup ticket was dealt a big blow at the National Stadium, Dar es Salaam on Sunday.

The 4-1 loss to their traditional rivals, Simba signed off their race for Azam Sports Federation Cup (ASFC) title, the position that picks the country's envoys for the second biggest club championship at the continental level.

Sunday results assured Namungo a ticket to play in the CAF Confederation Cup even if they lose to Simba in the ASFC final to be staged at Nelson Mandela Stadium, in Rukwa in August this year.

Simba, who looked superior in all sections, dominated the game and overpowered their opponents in the overall game craftsmanship in the entire first half.

Yanga didn't have any serious attempt in the entire first half to the extent they finished it without any attempt.