South Africa: Ambassador to Denmark and Nelson Mandela's Daughter Zindzi Mandela is Dead - Reports

13 July 2020
allAfrica.com

Multiple South African news agencies are reporting that Zindzi Mandela, the daughter of Nelson Mandela and South Africa's ambassador to Denmark, has died.

State broadcaster SABC tweetedBREAKING: Zindzi Mandela-Hlongwane the daughter of former president Nelson Mandela has died. #SABCNews

Senior SABC journalist Chriselda Lewis has tweeted that Mandela died in Johannesburg.

Her death is also being reported by eNCA and Newzroom Afrika, with eNCA saying that she was 59.

Eyewitness News has tweeted that Mandela's death has been confirmed by the country's Department of International Relations and Cooperation.

