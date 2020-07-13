East Africa: More East African Artistes Seeking to Join Politics

13 July 2020
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Nahashon Musungu

Perhaps inspired by Charles Njagua 'Jaguar' and Robert Kyagulanyi aka Bobi Wine, a number of musicians in Tanzania and Uganda have lately declared their interest to run for elective seats ahead of general elections which will be held in 2020 and 2021 respectively in the two countries.

Kenya's Jaguar clinched the Starehe parliamentary seat during the 2017 general elections while Bobi Wine triumphed in Kyadondo by-elections in the same year.

Bobi Wine is now eyeing the country's presidency and has since emerged as one of President Yoweri Museveni's main opponents.

But who are these artiste who are now seeking to join them?

1. Jackson Mayanja aka Jose Chameleone

The Ugandan musician has already presented his nomination papers and is seeking to become the next Lord Mayor of Kampala. He will be running on a People Power movement ticket, which is associated with Bobi Wine.

2. Khamis Mwinjuma aka Mwana FA

During a recent interview with Clouds FM, Mwana FA announced he will be vying for the Tanga Parliamentary seat. His political campaign has however been toned down after he announced he had contracted the coronavirus in April. He has kept a low profile since being discharged from the hospital.

3. Hamisi Shaban Taletale aka Babu Tale

The Tanzanian music manager and co-founder of WCB Wasafi music label made famous by Diamond Platnumz has also joined politics. He is gunning for the Morogoro parliamentary seat.

4. Jackson Ngechu aka Prezzo

The Kenyan musician has on several occasions announced he will be contesting for the Kibra Parliamentary seat in the 2022 general elections.

