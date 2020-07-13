Uganda: Woman Announces Banns of Marriage on Facebook

A Ugandan woman has announced her banns of marriage via social media, a move that has not only excited her followers on the platform, but also left her with several congratulatory messages.

Banns of marriage are public announcements in church or town council of an impending marriage between two specified persons.

The purpose of banns is to enable anyone to raise any civil or legal impediment to the marriage so as to prevent marriages that are invalid.

With this in mind, and churches in Uganda indefinitely closed by the government as a way of curbing the spread of coronavirus, one Mary Matovu made the decision to personally announce her banns on Facebook.

NO OBJECTION

"Hey people. His name is Jonathan Katamba, the last born of four, the most amazing faithful surveyor, property seller and manager I know in Uganda. He says he wants to marry me. If anyone objects to this, speak now," she wrote on Facebook.

And for good measure, she posted her picture alongside that of her fiancé.

Most of those who commented wrote; "No objection and congratulations."

The couple is said to have already concluded the introduction ceremony.