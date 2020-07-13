Kenya: Govt Commences Resumption of Huduma Centre Operations Countrywide

13 July 2020
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Hilary Kimuyu

The government has commenced resumption of operations in Huduma centres across the country as the economy gradually reopens.

Public Service Principal Secretary Mary Kimonye said that with the progressive reopening of the economy, Huduma centres needed to go to full operation from where they had scaled down operations.

Speaking in Nanyuki on Friday when she visited the area's Huduma Centre to check on its readiness to resume full operations, Ms Kimonye said Covid-19 prevention measures and protocols must be adhered to in stemming the spread of the pandemic as they offer services.

She called on government agencies that had stopped offering their services at the Huduma Centres to resume operations in line with guidelines issued by the government through the Ministry of Public Service.

Last week, Huduma Centres in Nairobi resumed normal services after downscaling them for three months due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

While at the Huduma Centre, customers are advised to sanitise their hands, maintain a distance of at least 2 metres from each other and cough/sneeze into their elbows or disposable tissues.

Other government services such as business registration, NHIF, NSFF and NTSA services can still be accessed online and via mobile platforms.

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

Tagged:
