Nigeria: NEMA Warns of Flood in 102 Local Governments

13 July 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By .

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has warned that there will be flood in 102 local government areas across 28 states during this year's raining season.

A letter signed by the Director General, AVM Muhammadu A Muhammed (rtd), said that the yearly Seasonal Rainfall Prediction (SRP) and Annual Flood Outlook (AFO) that was released by the Nigeria Hydrological Services Agency (NIHSA), disclosed this in June.

NEMA listed Kaura local government area of Kaduna State as one of the 102 local governments that are Highly Probable Risk Areas, while Zaria, Kaduna North and Chikun local governments are within Probable Risk Areas.

The Director General who called on State Emergency Management Agencies and frontline local governments to be prepared, also advised them to sensitize vulnerable communities to be ready for safe evacuation.

The letter also advised governments to organise State Humanitarian Coordination Forum meetings in order to prepare stakeholders for mitigation and response to floods when they occur.

AVM Mohammed (rtd) further suggested that refuse, weeds and water hyacinths should be removed from drainages and water channels "so as to allow free flow of flood waters."

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Tanzania to Register Fastest Economic Growth in East Africa
Chakwera Under Fire for Family Appointments to Malawi Cabinet

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.