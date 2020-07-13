Nigeria: Lagos Doctors Begin Warning Strike Monday

Lagos doctors under the auspices of the Medical Guild have declared a three-day warning strike starting Monday, July 13.

The group however exempted doctors working in various COVID-19 isolation centres in the state.

In a statement to announce the development Sunday, the Chairman of the Guild, Dr. Oluwajimi Sodipo said some of the unresolved demands included the wage disparity between the federal and the Lagos State doctors.

"Issue of COVID-19 hazard allowances and inducement allowances approved by the federal government has not been approved by the state government to her doctors.

"That doctors working in COVID-19 isolation centres are still being owed two months salaries which remained unpaid at the moment. They are also being unceremoniously disengaged without recourse to their welfare.

"That the issue our members being infected and re-infected daily are not getting required attention from the government.

"The issue of shortage of doctors in the health facilities are yet to be resolved and with no visible substantive action taken by the government to resolve the issue."

Sodipo said the representative council resolved to activate the resolution of the Congress on a three-day warning strike to commence from Monday, July 13 at 8 am till Thursday, July 16, with the exemption of members working in the COVID-19 isolation centres.

The Secretary of the Guild, Dr. Ismail Ajibowo, said "we did everything to ensure that we don't get to this stage but the government didn't do their part.

"We are representatives of the people and the decision to embark on the strike was taken by the congress and we gave the government time to avert it and we hope the issues on the ground will be resolved soon.

On the shortage of doctors, Sodipo said: "The government informed us that they want to commence employment of health workers including doctors but if we don't solve the challenges that make people want to leave, then the issue will always remain.

"Steps must be taken to get the best and ensure that they stay to continue working."