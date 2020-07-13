South Africa: Minister Zweli Mkhize Confirms Total of 264 184 Cases of Coronavirus COVID-19

As of today, a cumulative total of 264 184. confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Africa have been reported.
Case Data
ProvinceTotal cases for 10 July 2020Percentage total
Eastern Cape4823218,3
Free State46791,8
Gauteng9304435,2
KwaZulu-Natal237539,0
Limpopo28351,1
Mpumalanga36211,4
North West94183,6
Northern Cape12660,5
Western Cape7733629,3
Unknown00,0
Total264 184100,0
Testing Data
The total number of tests conducted to date is 2 108 570 with 51 338 new tests conducted since the last report
Reported Deaths and Recoveries
Regrettably, we report a further 111 COVID-19 related deaths- 4 from Northern Cape, 13 from KwaZulu-Natal, 26 from Gauteng, 30 from Eastern Cape, and 38 from Western Cape.
This brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths to 3 971
We convey our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health care workers who treated the deceased
The number of recoveries is 127 715, which translates to a recovery rate of 48,4%
The provincial breakdown is as follows:
ProvinceDeathsRecoveries
Eastern Cape66430917
Free State19681
Gauteng58029038
KwaZulu-Natal2736021
Limpopo33991
Mpumalanga22910
North West361715
Northern Cape11308
Western Cape233357134
Total3971127715