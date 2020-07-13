South Africa: Minister Zweli Mkhize Confirms Total of 264 184 Cases of Coronavirus COVID-19

press release

As of today, a cumulative total of 264 184. confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Africa have been reported.

Case Data

ProvinceTotal cases for 10 July 2020Percentage total

Eastern Cape4823218,3

Free State46791,8

Gauteng9304435,2

KwaZulu-Natal237539,0

Limpopo28351,1

Mpumalanga36211,4

North West94183,6

Northern Cape12660,5

Western Cape7733629,3

Unknown00,0

Total264 184100,0

Testing Data

The total number of tests conducted to date is 2 108 570 with 51 338 new tests conducted since the last report

Reported Deaths and Recoveries

Regrettably, we report a further 111 COVID-19 related deaths- 4 from Northern Cape, 13 from KwaZulu-Natal, 26 from Gauteng, 30 from Eastern Cape, and 38 from Western Cape.

This brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths to 3 971

We convey our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health care workers who treated the deceased

The number of recoveries is 127 715, which translates to a recovery rate of 48,4%

The provincial breakdown is as follows:

ProvinceDeathsRecoveries

Eastern Cape66430917

Free State19681

Gauteng58029038

KwaZulu-Natal2736021

Limpopo33991

Mpumalanga22910

North West361715

Northern Cape11308

Western Cape233357134

Total3971127715