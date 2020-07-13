South Africa: Minister Zweli Mkhize Confirms Total of 264 184 Cases of Coronavirus COVID-19

11 July 2020
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

As of today, a cumulative total of 264 184. confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Africa have been reported.

Case Data

ProvinceTotal cases for 10 July 2020Percentage total

Eastern Cape4823218,3

Free State46791,8

Gauteng9304435,2

KwaZulu-Natal237539,0

Limpopo28351,1

Mpumalanga36211,4

North West94183,6

Northern Cape12660,5

Western Cape7733629,3

Unknown00,0

Total264 184100,0

Testing Data

The total number of tests conducted to date is 2 108 570 with 51 338 new tests conducted since the last report

Reported Deaths and Recoveries

Regrettably, we report a further 111 COVID-19 related deaths- 4 from Northern Cape, 13 from KwaZulu-Natal, 26 from Gauteng, 30 from Eastern Cape, and 38 from Western Cape.

This brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths to 3 971

We convey our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health care workers who treated the deceased

The number of recoveries is 127 715, which translates to a recovery rate of 48,4%

The provincial breakdown is as follows:

ProvinceDeathsRecoveries

Eastern Cape66430917

Free State19681

Gauteng58029038

KwaZulu-Natal2736021

Limpopo33991

Mpumalanga22910

North West361715

Northern Cape11308

Western Cape233357134

Total3971127715

Read the original article on Govt of SA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Government of South Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Govt of SA

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Tanzania to Register Fastest Economic Growth in East Africa
Chakwera Under Fire for Family Appointments to Malawi Cabinet

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.