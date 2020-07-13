Angolan Footballer Among the Best Africans in Europe

Luanda — The Angolan international Bastos Quissanga, a player from Lazio in Italy, is one of the 11 best African footballers playing in Europe, according to an election promoted by the website "Africa Foot".

In addition to the former central defender of Petro de Luanda, the list includes Liverpool attackers, Mohamed Salah (Egypt) and Sádio Mané (Senegal).

The Gabonese Aubameyang, from Arsenal, the Cameroonian André Onana (Ajax), the Ghanaian Thomas Partey (Atlético de Madrid) and the Algerian Riyad Marhez (Manchester City) are also among those elected.

The 29-year-old Bastos Quissanga, one of the national team's influential players, has a contract until 2021 with the Serie A club of the Italian league.