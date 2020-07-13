Nigeria: United Capital Releases Economic Outlook

13 July 2020
The United Capital Plc has released its economic outlook report for the second half of the year.

The bi-annual report analyses the status of the Nigerian economy and outlines future projections informed by domestic and global events.

Based on extensive research, "Up in the Air", as the report is titled, encapsulates the uncertainty triggered by the outbreak of the COVID-19 virus; a pandemic that threw a curveball at the trend of previous economic variables and policy forecasts for the year. Transcending evaluation of the Nigerian economy, the outlook report examined the volatility of the pandemic on global financial markets, evaluated the risk of a recession in fragile economies, and prognosticates the basis for a turnaround in global trade value.

Speaking on the report, Group Chief Executive Officer, of United Capital Plc, Mr. Peter Ashade, in a statement explained: "United Capital is committed to equipping our clients, seasoned investors, and the investing community at large with valuable insights to inform their decision-making processes in the second half of the year.

"With the advent of the pandemic, COVID-19, which proceeded to destabilise even the strongest economies world-wide, our research team has made use of their knowledge, expertise and understanding of situation, and the economy to predict possible actions in the future and we believe this would be beneficial to investors."

