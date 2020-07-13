Kenya: 90% of Residents in Nairobi's Informal Settlements Open to COVID-19 Screening - Poll

12 July 2020
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Carolyne Tanui

Nairobi — A Canadian-funded survey has revealed 90 per cent of residents in Nairobi's informal settlements are open to COVID-19 tests.

The survey released on Sunday by regional research firm Trends and Insights For Africa (TIFA) however noted that out of the 10 per cent who expressed unwillingness to be tested for the virus, 45 per cent cited the fear of the testing procedure.

Social stigma (15 per cent), fear of being forcibly quarantined (11 per cent), and the cost of medical expenses (4 per cent) were also mentioned as reasons for unwillingness to get tested.

Out of those who said they were willing to get tested, 92 per cent were male while 89 percent were female. 90 percent were aged 18-34 years while 91 percent were above 35 years.

The TIFA survey was conducted between June 2 and 15 in Nairobi's low income areas including Huruma, Kibera, Mathare, Korogocho, Kukuru kwa Njenga and Kawangware.

