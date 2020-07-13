Zimbabwe: Vines, DJ Tamuka Dangle US$1000 for Fastest Zim Hip Hop Rapper

11 July 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Munashe Makuwe

COMEDIAN Ray Vines and DJ Tamuka have dangled a mouth-watering US$1 000 to be snapped by any Zimbabwean hip hop artiste who emerges as the country's fastest rapper.

"We want to find the fastest rapper," Tamuka said in a video they posted on Facebook giving guidelines on how those interested to enter the competition can position themselves to win the prize.

The eventual winner will pocket the cash and further be given a contract with Mashroom media.

Mashroom media will upload a free "Frosty bars Beat" on their soundcloud from which artistes will be able to download and rap on that beat to be recognised as the fastest rapper in Zimbabwe.

The contestants will then have to upload their song on social media and the winner will be announced after two weeks.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Tanzania to Register Fastest Economic Growth in East Africa
Chakwera Under Fire for Family Appointments to Malawi Cabinet

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.