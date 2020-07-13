Zimbabwe: Vines, DJ Tamuka Dangle US$1000 for Fastest Zim Hip Hop Rapper

COMEDIAN Ray Vines and DJ Tamuka have dangled a mouth-watering US$1 000 to be snapped by any Zimbabwean hip hop artiste who emerges as the country's fastest rapper.

"We want to find the fastest rapper," Tamuka said in a video they posted on Facebook giving guidelines on how those interested to enter the competition can position themselves to win the prize.

The eventual winner will pocket the cash and further be given a contract with Mashroom media.

Mashroom media will upload a free "Frosty bars Beat" on their soundcloud from which artistes will be able to download and rap on that beat to be recognised as the fastest rapper in Zimbabwe.

The contestants will then have to upload their song on social media and the winner will be announced after two weeks.