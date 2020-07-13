Nigeria: COVID-19 - Kwara Deputy Governor's Aides Test Positive

12 July 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Agency Report

Some of the aides to the deputy governor of Kwara State, Kayode Alabi, have tested positive for coronavirus, the official said on Sunday.

The deputy governor said the aides had been admitted to the COVID 19 Infectious Centre at Sobi Specialist Hospital, Ilorin.

Mr Alabi, who is also the chairman of the Technical Committee on Coronavirus, stressed the need for residents of the state to always adhere strictly to the COVID-19 safety protocols.

He warned that the disease was real and a present danger that required serious caution.

He explained that the government was determined to flatten the curve of coronavirus and curb community transmission.

The deputy governor's disclosure came days after the chief of staff to Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq, Aminu Logun, died from COVID-19 complications.

Mr Alabi called on Kwarans to take responsibility in the fight against the disease, adding that the only antidote against COVID-19 was to obey all government and health officials precautionary measures.

According to him, such measures include wearing of face masks, avoidance of large gathering, adherence to physical distancing and washing of hands with soap under running water or sanitiser among others.

He also advised all Ministries, Departments and Agencies to emulate his action by allowing their staff to go for testing.

