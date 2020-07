President John Magufuli has today appointed Dr Maduhu Kazi as new Executive Director of the Tanzania Investment Centre (TIC).

A statement released today on Sunday, July 12, signed by the director of presidential communications Gerson Msigwa says his appointment takes effect from today.

Before his appointment, Dr Kazi was one of senior officials at Bank of Tanzania.

Dr Kazi is replacing Mr Geoffrey Idelphonce Mwambe.