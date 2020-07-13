Tanzania: Pomp Fills CCM National Congress Meeting

12 July 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Katare Mbashiru in Dodoma

THERE was pomp and colour at Dodoma's Jakaya Kikwete Convention Centre yesterday as 1,822 Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) delegates arrived just for one crucial purpose: To endorse presidential candidates for both the Union and the Isles.

Dressed in their usual green and yellow attire, delegates started arriving at the famous conference centre at around 8:00 am in the morning, as roads in the country's capital were visited by perennial traffic gridlocks.

Immediately after 9:00am, all the sits within the conference were filled to capacity with CCM members and other invited guests, many of whom had dressed in two of the colours of the national flag.

The venue started to be cheerful when various retired leaders started entering the conference, among them, former presidents, Ali Hassan Mwinyi, Benjamin Mkapa and Jakaya Kikwete.

Others were former Prime Ministers, Cleopa Msuya, Judge (rtd) Joseph Warioba, John Malecela, Fredrick Sumaye, Edward Lowassa and Mizengo Pinda, among other CCM retired leaders.

Former CCM Secretary General Abdurahman Kinana, who was on Friday forgiven by the party's National Executive Committee (NEC) after being suspended for about four months for misconduct, also spoke during the meeting, calling for unity among CCM members during the general elections campaigns.

President John Magufuli, who is seeking re-election for the second term in office arrived at the venue at around 10:30 dressed in full greenish gear, unlike in the previous occasions when he ought to wear suits.

Delegates applauded continuously as various leaders delivered speeches. There was even more cheerful moment when National Assembly Speaker, who was a member of a committee for election of presidential candidates, announced the votes cast for Dr Magufuli that he had garnered 100 percent of all total votes.

All 1,822 delegates who attended the meeting voted in favour of Dr Magufuli, meaning, he is well accepted within his party.

There was yet another moment of enjoyment when CCM Ideology and Publicity Secretary, Humphrey Polepole invited several artistes to perform, led by the famous artistes, Ali Kiba and Diamond Platinums.

Elsewhere in the country's capital of Dodoma was full of CCM flags in every corner of the country, as businesspeople selling the party's clothes ripped benefits.

There was hotel crisis in the city as delegates arrived in the city from different parts of the country. This was yet another opportunity to businesspersons owning hotels and lodges who minted cash as a result of the meeting.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily News

Don't Miss
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Tanzania to Register Fastest Economic Growth in East Africa
Chakwera Under Fire for Family Appointments to Malawi Cabinet

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.