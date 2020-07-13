Tanzania: JPM - Mwinyi Was My Choice Since 2015

CCM National Chairman President John Magufuli yesterday broke his silence about having trust on Dr Hussein Mwinyi--revealing for the first that he even proposed him to be his running mate during the 2015 General Election.

"Let me disclose what I had never said in public about Dr Mwinyi. In 2015 General Election I suggested two names--Dr Mwinyi and Mama Samia Suluhu Hassan for one of them to be my running mate. Then the party endorsed Ms Samia," Dr Magufuli stated.

He confided to the public why he found Dr Mwinyi his right choice since 2015, and that it was right decision to endorse him as the party's presidential candidate for the Isles.

"Dr Mwinyi could be Vice-President for the union government if the name of mama Samia couldn't be there because a woman has big chance to win against man," Dr Magufuli said. The President stated this after the party's general congress endorsed him and Dr Mwinyi as the party's Presidential candidates for the union and Zanzibar respectively.

Dr Magufuli further stated that Dr Mwinyi is the best choice to lead the Isles, countering sentiments from some individuals who claim that the candidate was too polite. He said that Dr Mwinyi is a strong leader capable of spearheading development in Zanzibar.

"I want to assure you that Dr Mwinyi is the best candidate for the high office because he has vast experience in the government serving as Union Minister for Defence and National Services for eleven years, among other ministerial positions," Dr Magufuli said.

He added: "I would be surprised to hear some people claiming that he is not suitable for the position because he had served in very sensitive ministry."

He said Dr Mwinyi is wise, humble and a person with high integrity and if they will vote for him in the coming general election Zanzibaris will witness his leadership results.

The President said despite being a son of the second phase President Alli Hassan Mwinyi but he did not take advantage of the position of his father.

Dr Magufuli, further, pledged full support to Dr Mwinyi if Zanzibaris will unite and vote for him as isles president.

The President, however, called upon Zanzibaris to bury divisions based on their origin and unite for their development.

Majority of people in Zanzibar on Friday expressed their satisfaction with the triumph of Dr Mwinyi as CCM's flag bearer in the October-scheduled general elections.

Some of them said the party has chosen the best candidate who will serve all Zanzibaris irrespective of residential locations and political affiliations.

On his part, Zanzibar President Dr Ali Mohamed Shein said CCM's candidate for Zanzibar presidency, Dr Hussein Ali Mwinyi, will be a 'rock' for the union if elected to succeed him during the next General Election.

Dr Shein, who completes his two five-year terms in power after October elections, noted that Dr Mwinyi was very much aware of union issues.

"As we all know that a rock is basement for the sea, Dr Hussein Mwinyi will be a rock for our union," stated Dr Shein, three months ahead of the General Election when the Zanzibaris will make their decision over whom they want to be their president.

Elaborating on Mwinyi's capability on leadership and protecting the union, he said he worked with him in the union government.

When Dr Shein was the Vice-President for the union government during the Fourth Phase Government, Dr Mwinyi served under his docket as Minister in charge of the union.