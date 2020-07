Khartoum — The Federal Ministry f Health has announced the registration of new 46 COVID- 19 cases in addition to 77 fatalities and 8 recovered cases.

The Epidemiological Report of the ministry for July.7.2020 the total number of the infections reached 10204 with 649 fatalities and 5277 recovered cases.

The report showed that 12 states out of 18 did not register any new COVID-19 infections in the country.