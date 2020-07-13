Gambia: GTBank Employees End Sit-Down Strike

10 July 2020
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)
By Kebba Secka

Employees of the Guarantee Trust Bank have resumed work after embarking on a brief sit-down strike which lasted for about two hours on Thursday, 9th July 2020.

The workers were demanding among other things, the acknowledgement and approval of staff promotion for this year.

As the Covid-19 pandemic continues to surface and affect the social and economic livelihood of members of the society, employees of the GTBank, said the effects of the disease should not be an excuse to deny them promotion as claimed by their management. At the time, the Foroyaa reporter visited the bank's head office along the Kairaba Avenue in the Kanifing Municipality, the reporter observed that the office was lonely with few transactions going on.

Dodou Bojang head of Corporate Affairs, said there had been prior communication between management and staff on demands for the non-deferment of their 2020 staff promotion among other unnamed issues. According to him, management cites the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic on the bank as a factor to prevent consideration of staff promotion. He said the failure of the bank's management to recognize and accept their demands warranted the unexpected cessation of the bank's operations in the early morning of Thursday. He made these statements in an exclusive interview held at the bank's head office along Kairaba Avenue.

Bojang said the standoff has been resolved due to the intervention of the deputy governor of Central Bank (CBG) Dr Jabbie. Bojang said the intervention of CBG resulted in bringing about the normalcy in the bank's operation.

"The Central Bank of the Gambia (CBG) is aware of the demands through its deputy governor, Dr Jabbie, and they (CBG) are willing to look into the issues and all genuinely advanced complaints by the staff will be taken care off," said Bojang.

The staffs are hopeful that the promise by the CBG to take care of the issues will be a solution to their demands. He described what happened as a minor problem, adding that it did not affect the relationship between the bank's management and the staff. He described the demands of the staff from management as common hitches found in workplaces that should not be over-exaggerated.

Some of the staffs who were on strike were approached for comments, but they all declined to say anything. Fatou Sarr, who has been a client of Guarantee Trust for the past ten years, lamented the standoff between the bank's employees and management which halted the bank's operations. She said this is not good for the bank's reputation.

Read the original article on Foroyaa.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 FOROYAA Newspaper. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Foroyaa

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Chakwera Under Fire for Family Appointments to Malawi Cabinet
Tanzania to Register Fastest Economic Growth in East Africa

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.