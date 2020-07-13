Gambia: The National Assembly Strengthening Its Oversight Role

10 July 2020
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

The National Assembly, yesterday, witnessed a landmark event which was occasioned by the issuing of a statement by the member for Serrekunda asking the deputies to summon the Vice President to appear and explain why the President continues to declare a State of Emergency while the National Assembly is sitting without bringing a motion before the deputies for an extension.

The statement appears to receive no objection from different sides of the political divide. It is anticipated that next week would be fraught with surprising developments as the Executive and National Assembly define their roles in practice for the people to better understand the powers of the executive and the legislature.

Absolute power is an enemy of democracy and good Governance. Power must be guided and guarded by law.

Read the original article on Foroyaa.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 FOROYAA Newspaper. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Foroyaa

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Chakwera Under Fire for Family Appointments to Malawi Cabinet
Tanzania to Register Fastest Economic Growth in East Africa

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.