Gambia: The National Assembly Strengthening Its Oversight Role

The National Assembly, yesterday, witnessed a landmark event which was occasioned by the issuing of a statement by the member for Serrekunda asking the deputies to summon the Vice President to appear and explain why the President continues to declare a State of Emergency while the National Assembly is sitting without bringing a motion before the deputies for an extension.

The statement appears to receive no objection from different sides of the political divide. It is anticipated that next week would be fraught with surprising developments as the Executive and National Assembly define their roles in practice for the people to better understand the powers of the executive and the legislature.

Absolute power is an enemy of democracy and good Governance. Power must be guided and guarded by law.