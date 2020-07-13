Sudan: Over 10,000 Recorded Cases of Coronavirus in Sudan

Khartoum — This morning the federal Ministry of Health reported 46 new coronavirus (Covid-19) infections in Sudan, as of July 7. This brings the total number of recorded coronavirus cases to 10,204.

Eight more people died.

The first coronavirus patient was recorded in March. 649 recorded patients have died so far, and 5,277 recovered.

Khartoum state recorded 27 new cases, Northern State 10, El Gezira seven, and White Nile state one.

The Ministry of Health stressed the need to adhere to the health emergency measures, practice social distancing, wash hands regularly, and immediately inform the authorities in case of any Covid-19 symptoms.

