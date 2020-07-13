South Africa: Cathcart Man Arrested for Alleged Murder

press release

Cathcart Police arrested a 35-year-old man for alleged murder of a 28-year-old man. The 28-year-old man was in the company of his friend on their way home to Daliwe location, Cathcart.

The two were from Cathcart town on Sunday, 12 July 2020 at about 01:30. While they were on their way home, they met a group of five (05) other men. One of the five men quarrelled with the 28-year-old man. The cause of the quarrel is not yet known.

The suspect drew out his knife and fatally stabbed the 28-year-old man. The deceased was stabbed on his upper body. Cathcart Police detectives worked around the clock and arrested the suspect who will appear before the Cathcart Magistrate's Court on Tuesday, 14 July 2020 on a murder charge. The identity of the deceased will be released once all his family members are officially informed of his murder.