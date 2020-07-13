Ghana: President Directs Taskforce to Prevent COVID-19 Spread in SHSs

10 July 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Jonathan Donkor

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has directed a sub-committee of the presidential taskforce on COVID-19 to oversee the prevention of the spread of the virus in senior high schools (SHSs).

Additionally, dedicated personnel have been assigned to the emergency hotline 311 to link parents to their children's schools to validate rumours about COVID-19 and related issues instead of massing up there.

The Minister of Information Kojo Oppong Nkrumah who made this known at a press briefing in Accra yesterday assured that the government would go all out to protect the students in school.

This follows the confirmation of about 13 cases in SHSs including Accra Girls, in less than a month since they reopened to complete course works and write exit examination.

Parents and guardians have been on edge ever since such news broke out with those whose wards were at the Accra Girls, trouping to the school on Monday to withdraw their children.

The death of a student at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) SHS who fell sick but was allegedly left to die over fears that he was suffering from COVID-19, has exacerbated calls for closure of schools.

However, Mr Oppong Nkrumah, says there was no course for alarm as the government was enhancing measures in the schools to keep the children safe for the remaining eight weeks left.

The presidential taskforce, he said, was made up presidential advisor on health, Dr Anthony Nsiah-Asare, Deputy Minister of Health Dr Bernard Okoboye; Deputy Minister of Education , Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum and Dr Abogye Dacosta , the Director of Health Promotion at the Ghana Health Service.

He said they were to supervise the existing regional monitoring teams for COVID-19 and "ensure that the guidelines for campus quarantine are strictly enforced and any gap is swiftly addressed where incidents are suspected. The general guidelines including screening are all available and utilised".

On the gathering of parents at school, Mr Oppong Nkrumah said it was rather part of the moves that could escalate the spread of the virus, adding, "We want to strongly encourage parents that if you do come across a story relating to your ward's school, call the call centre, do not go to the schools".

He cautioned heads of schools to rise to the occasion and uphold all preventive measures otherwise the Ghana Education Service would be compelled to intervene.

Asked if the government was considering another lockdown of the country as a result of the increasing cases, he said all options had always been on the table from the onset and the government would impose restrictions when need be.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Chakwera Under Fire for Family Appointments to Malawi Cabinet
Shock as Zindzi Mandela's Death is Reported in South Africa

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.