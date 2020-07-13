Ghana: GIADEC Donates Hygiene Materials to Kyebi C'nities

The Ghana Integrated Aluminum Development Corporation (GIADEC) has donated quantities of hygiene materials to people of Kyebi and some surrounding communities of the East Akim Municipal District in the Eastern Region.

The items which include quantities of Veronica buckets, gallons of alcohol based hand sanitisers, disposable hand towels, nose mask and dust bins were presented to the locals as part of efforts to mitigate the spread of the novel coronavirus in the country.

Speaking at the ceremony, the Chief Executive Officer of GIADEC, Mr Michael Ansah reiterated GIADEC's commitment of continuous support in the fight against the virus and urged the beneficiaries to use the hygiene items judiciously.

"With the outbreak of the pandemic in Ghana, we at GIADEC believe in formidable partnerships and so the little we can do to help curtail the spread of the virus is by distributing these PPEs to the people of Kyebi and its neighbouring environs so that they can protect themselves from the virus.

We have decided on the list of communities that will receive this donation and we will also engage the locals in the distribution process so as to make sure that everybody is better protected so that we can be able to defeat the virus" he said.

The Municipal Chief Executive of Abuakwa South, Kojo Ofori-Safo who was also present at the event lauded GIADEC for recognising the need to provide such hygiene items as the fight against the virus intensified. He also admonished the corporation to do more engagement and allow stakeholders to have an input in mining activities in their various localities.

The Okyenhemaa, Nana Adutwumwaa Dokua called on all locals to join hands to support GIADEC in its operations for the benefits of all.

The Abontendomhene of Akyem Abuakwa Traditional area who doubles as Kyebi Chief, Osabarima Kwabena urged locals to support projects initiated by GIADEC as they intend to provide great value to beneficiaries of these projects.

GIADEC was established in 2018 through an Act of Parliament primarily to promote and develop Ghana's Bauxite Reserves and downstream industry.

Highlighting the role of GIADEC in making sure that communities within which they operated were protected Mr Ansah noted that the corporation used technology that would not cause havoc to the environment but would bring improvement and protect the natural resources.