Ghana: Man Arrested for Stealing Gh¢372,500 From Company

The Baastona police have arrested a man, who allegedly stole GH¢372,500.00 from the cash office of a company at the Spintex Road area, in Accra

Salifu Danjumah, was reported to have entered the company's cashier office through the ceiling.

The police retrieved one wallet, three hacksaw blades, one pair of scissors, four screw drivers, three chisels and nylon rope from the suspect.

The Head of Public Relations of the Accra Regional Police Command, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Effia Tenge, confirmed the arrest to the Ghanaian Times, in Accra, yesterday.

She said the police received a call that someone had entered the cash office of a company that deals in computers and mobile phones at the Spintex road area.

DSP Tenge said police led by DSP James Asiedu, Baatsonaa District Police Commander went to the scene and found the suspect hiding under the cashier's counter.

The Police PRO said the suspect was found in possession with a backpack fully loaded with cash in fifty, hundred and two hundred cedi notes.

She indicated that the suspect confessed that he entered the cash office and stole GH¢372,500.00, adding that the police had retrieved the money.