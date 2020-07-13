Liberia: NTA Resumes Bus Service to Nimba County

11 July 2020
Liberian Observer (Monrovia)
By Ishmael F. Menkor

As confirmed COVID-19 cases surge past 950

The National Transit Authority (NTA) has resumed public transportation services to Ganta, Nimba County, despite the increase in the number of COVID-19 cases, which are inching toward 1,000, according to the WHO Tuesday situation report.

On Monday, July 6, 2020 the first batch of NTA buses loaded with passengers entered Ganta under a loud applause from the citizens, chanting with jubilation, "Coronavirus is over".

The entering of the NTA buses brought great relief to the citizens mainly because the cost of transportation from Monrovia to Ganta has dropped.

Presently, the cost of taxi fares are about L$1,800 to L$2,000 and L$1,500 in private commercial buses.

The NTA Buses resumed traffic with the fares of L$450 per person from Monrovia to Ganta, but the conductor could not give the number of passengers on board the bus that has a capacity to seat 60 per trip.

The NTA stopped operation when the Coronavirus outbreak was announced by President Weah in March this year.

While the resumption of operation brings relief to those who could afford the to pay the high transportation on taxis or private commercial buses, the customers' response to the renewed freedom of affordable movement and socializing is priceless.

Meanwhile, the Daily Observer was informed last week by the County Health Officer Dr. Philip Sahr that Ganta is a hot-spot of COVID-19 in the county and that, currently, treatment of those with the disease have begun treatment at Esther and Jereline Medical Center in Ganta.

NTA is one leading public transport providers in Liberia, running dozens of buses running between Monrovia and other counties that are accessible by paves road.

Copyright © 2020 Liberian Observer. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

