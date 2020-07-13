Ghana: Green Pastures Counselling Consult Launched

The Green Pastures Counselling Consult has officially launched its counselling services in Accra last week.

Shortly pronounced, 'GreenPac' it was to provide holistic counselling services to Ghanaians encountering all manner of problems.

In an interview with Rev. Dr. Edward Sam Crabbe, Chief Executive Officer of GreenPac,he said the consult was empowered to professionally counsel people with psychological problems including depression, stress, management of crisis, abuse, and anxiety among others.

According to him, Green Pastures Counselling Consult was registered under the laws of Ghana as a company limited by guarantee on August 2019.

He said that, the consult was also licensed by the statutory body of Ghana Psychology Council in accordance with the Public Health Act 851.

Rev. Dr. Crabbe said the pressures of this world and life in this dispensation were characterised by a myriad of emotional and psychological problems which arose mainly from work life, family and relationships.

"GreenPac identifies depressed souls out there and gives them professional counselling and it was in the light of this that the consult provide satisfactory services to solve such problems", Rev. Dr. Crabbe indicated.

Dr. Dinah Odoom from the Ghana Psychology Council told The Spectator that, GreenPac met all standards for its operations as a counselling consult.

Benard Nii Okoe Boye, Deputy Minister of Health was the Special Guest of Honour, who cut the ribbon for the grand opening ceremony.