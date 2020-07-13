Sudan - Attacks On Herders Leave Eight Dead

El Radoom / Nierteti / Lagawa — On Thursday, five people were shot dead in El Radoom in South Darfur. The body of a man kidnapped in the area of Nierteti, Central Darfur, was found on Friday. In West Kordofan's Lagawa three young herders were killed.

In the area of Girba, 2 km from El Radoom, herdsmen Mohamed Abakar and his brother Ahmed were returning from Girba village to their settlement on Thursday evening, when four gunmen began shooting at them.

Mohamed was killed instantly. His 14 year-old brother Ahmed was seriously wounded, a relative of the victims told Radio Dabanga.

In response, a search posse was formed in Girba. They traced the killers and found them living in one of the nomad settlements in the area. While approaching the settlement, one of the residents opened fire and killed four members of the team.

In Central Darfur's Nierteti, the body of Hasan El Tahir, a resident of the Northern Camp for displaced people in Nierteti, was found buried in the valley of Gurni, east of Nierteti.

A military force found him, Adam Okar told Radio Dabanga. El Tahir was abducted by a group of unknown gunmen from his farm 11 days ago.

Cattle rustling

On Friday, three young herders were killed in Lagawa in West Kordofan.

Speaking to Radio Dabanga, witnesses reported that a group of cattle rustlers attacked a nomad settlement at El Kamda not far from Nimir Shagu village on Friday morning.

Two brothers and a third herder, all under the age of 18, were shot dead. Two other young herders were severely wounded and were transferred to El Obeid, capital of North Kordofan, for treatment.

