Somalia: Somali Regional Leaders Gather in Dhusamareb for Crucial Talks

11 July 2020
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

The leaders of the regional states convene in Dusamareb, capital of the Galmudug regional state, for talks that will focus on the upcoming election in Somalia.

The leaders from Puntland, Southwest, Galmudug, HirShabelle, and Jubbaland boycotted a conference called by the Somali president in Mogadishu between 5 and 8 July.

This meeting comes after the country's electoral body proposed a delay in the timetable of the upcoming presidential and parliamentary elections in Somalia by 9 more months.

The recent request by the National Electoral Commission for a 9-month extension of its mandate has been opposed by the regional leaders and opposition in the country.

The stakeholders expressed concern about the postponement of the polls.

