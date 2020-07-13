Sudan: Arrival of 4000 Stranded Sudanese From United Arab Emirates Completed

Abu Dhabi — The arrival of all the Sudanese stranded in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) was completed by the arrival of the last batch, composed of 140 persons, on Friday through a Badr Airlines flight.

The returnees were received at the airport by the member of the Transitional Sovereign Council, Ayesha Musa.

Arrival of the batch has marked completion of the return of more than 4000 Sudanese nationals who were unable to leave the United Arab Emirates due to the precautionary measures for COVID - 19.

Meanwhile, Sudan Ambassador to the United Arab Emirates, Amin Abdalla Al-Kareb, expressed Sudan thanks and gratitude to the wise leadership in the UAE for their full care to the stranded Sudanese persons, Including the arrangement of their living, housing and immigration and health procedures, as well as the excellent coordination between the authorities in the two countries and the consulates of Sudan in both Dubai and Abu Dhabi to arrange for their safe return to the homeland.

He expressed thanks to Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union and Chairwoman of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, Supreme Chairperson of the Family Development Foundation, "Mother of the Emirates", for her Highness's directives to provide housing and residence for the stranded Sudanese throughout the quarantine period.

Ambassador Al-Kareb also thanked the Sudan government and all parties concerned with the issue of the return of stranded Sudanese for their support in overcoming all obstacles and providing positive environment under the exceptional circumstances that the world is facing.