Khartoum — The second batch of Sudanese nationals stranded in Malaysia, 53 persons, would return to Sudan on Sunday noon.

In a statement to SUNA, the acting Charge d'Affaires at Sudan Embassy in Kuala Lumpur, Dr. Bakhit Dhahiya, said that the second batch of stranded Sudanese citizens will leave Malaysia on Saturday evening and are expected to arrive at Khartoum Airport at 01:00 p.m. on Sunday on board an Emirates Airlines plane.