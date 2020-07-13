Sudan Moves Forward On Legal Amendments

Khartoum — On Friday, Lt Gen Abdelfattah El Burhan, Chairman of Sudan's Sovereign Council, signed two new laws and amendments to two other laws, in a step towards the implementation of the 2019 Constitutional Declaration.

The Ministry of Justice reported in a press statement on Friday that the 2020 bill regarding Reform of the Legal and Justice System was passed.

The second law the chairman signed is the Fundamental Rights and Freedoms Act of 2020 that stipulates reforms concerning human rights and freedoms by abolishing or amending articles in a number of laws, including articles degrading the dignity of women, such as female genital mutilation (FGM) or the official permission women need from their husbands to travel outside Sudan.

El Burhan signed amendments to Sudan's Penal Code and the Anti-Cyber Crime Act of 2020 as well.

The Ministry of Justice stated that these steps are considered essential to restore justice in Sudan, and to meet international judicial standards.

More reforms needed

In February, Human Rights Watch (HRW) urged Khartoum to accelerate legal and institutional reform and visible progress on domestic justice initiatives.

The international human rights watchdog praised the transitional government for making important progress on rights reforms and accountability, including abolishment of the criminal charge of apostacy and the public order laws in November last year, as well as the decision to criminalise FGM, and the approval of draft laws establishing commissions to work on human rights and transitional justice reforms. Yet, HRW also heard concerns from civil society groups that there had not been adequate consultation with these groups on the new laws.

The Constitutional Declaration/Charter was signed on August 4 last year by the then ruling Military Council and the opposition Forces for Freedom and Change. The international organisation IDEA prepared a translation of the text.

The text was ratified on August 17, after which the Sovereign Council, replacing the function of president, and the Council of Ministers were formed.

