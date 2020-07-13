Somalia: Former Puntland Leader Passes Away in Nairobi

Former Puntland state president Mohamed Abdi Hashi has died at a hospital in Nairobi, the capital of Kenya following an illness.

The late leader has served as president of Somalia's northeastern Federal State between October 2004 and 8 January 2005.

The current leader Said Deni has extended his heartfelt condolences to the people of Somalia in general and Puntlanders in particular over the death of the founding father.

The Puntland presidency announced 3 days of mourning and lowered its flag to half-mast to honor the deceased ex-president.