Somalia: Former Puntland Leader Passes Away in Nairobi

12 July 2020
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Former Puntland state president Mohamed Abdi Hashi has died at a hospital in Nairobi, the capital of Kenya following an illness.

The late leader has served as president of Somalia's northeastern Federal State between October 2004 and 8 January 2005.

The current leader Said Deni has extended his heartfelt condolences to the people of Somalia in general and Puntlanders in particular over the death of the founding father.

The Puntland presidency announced 3 days of mourning and lowered its flag to half-mast to honor the deceased ex-president.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Shabelle

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Tanzania to Register Fastest Economic Growth in East Africa
Chakwera Under Fire for Family Appointments to Malawi Cabinet

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.