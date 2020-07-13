Sudan: Nertiti's Peaceful Sit-in Draws Public Attention

1 July 2020
SudaNow (Khartoum)

Nertiti, Central Darfur (Sudanow) - The town of Nertiti of Central Darfur State, always in the spotlight for its captivating nature, its beauty, is once again in the limelight when its citizens staged a sit- in to protest the state of lawlessness created by armed militias.

The citizens raised placards and shouted slogans demanding the disarming of criminal militias and putting them on trial.

In this process, the protesters also called for a reshuffling of the local administration.

All these demands were seen necessary for securing the agricultural season, now in high gear.

What was unusual about the Nertiti affair is that the citizens had opted for a peaceful sit- in in an area that was a theatre of armed struggle for sometime.

This is an indication that the December 2018 Revolution has managed to raise the citizens awareness about peaceful action instead of fighting to obtain their rights.

A series of delegations from other Darfuri localities and from other states of the country joined the sit-in in a show of solidarity with the citizens of Nertiti.

The citizens of Nertiti had complained that the lawless militias had used to rob their properties and attack women in or on their way to and from the fields.

Prime Minister Hamdok has consented to Nertiti citizens demands and appreciated the peaceful and civilized means they adopted to present their demands.

The government had sent a high-level delegation made up of the Sovereignty State Council Member Mohammad Hassan Alta'ayshi, the ministers of justice, information and culture, social welfare and senior military figures.

The military had immediately said it was deploying hundreds of armed vehicles to secure the area.

Read the original article on SudaNow.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 SudaNow. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SudaNow

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Tanzania to Register Fastest Economic Growth in East Africa
Chakwera Under Fire for Family Appointments to Malawi Cabinet

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.