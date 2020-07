Somalia: Former Somali PM and Member of Parliament

Somali President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo has condoled over the demise of former Prime Minister Hassan Abshir Farah who died in Ankara, Turkey on Sunday.

The death of the long-serving politician was announced by Somali Ambassador to Turkey Jama Mohamed. The former premier was undergoing treatment in Turkey before his death.

Hassan Abshir Farah is who is a veteran Somali politician who as Prime Minister from November 2001 to December 2003 under President Abdikassim Salad Hassan.

He also served as Mogadishu mayor during the military regime and a member of the Somali Federal Parliament in the last Federal Government led by Hassan Sheikh Mohamud.