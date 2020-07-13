Liberia: President Weah Heaps Eulogies On Fallen Lawmaker ... Leads Govt. Officials At Ria to Receive Body

12 July 2020
Government of Liberia (Monrovia)

President Dr. George Manneh Weah has been pouring fond words on fallen District #9 Representative, Hon. Munah E. Pelham-Youngblood, who died in Accra, Ghana following a period of protracted illness.

The President said the late Youngblood would forever be remembered for her incredible contribution to "a peaceful revolution that brought us here"-a reference to the 12-year struggle of the Congress for Democratic Change, now Coalition for Democratic, that matured in the democratic victory of 2017.

His Excellency, Dr. Weah made the remarks Sunday, July 12, 2020, when he led an array of government officials at the Roberts International Airport (RIA) to receive the body of the late Hon. Munah E. Pelham-Youngblood.

At the emotionally charged ceremony, President Weah first prayed and asked God Almighty to embrace the fallen lawmaker with tender love and grant her eternal life saying, "In your hands, oh Lord, we humbly entrust our daughter, Munah E. Pelham-Youngblood".

"I salute you, Hon. Munah E. Pelham, the only Number 9. I salute you, Plae-Plae Deor (the Kru equivalence for 'audacious warrior'. I salute you, Astute Revolutionary, the Striker, the Born to Win," Dr. Weah further described the deceased lawmaker whilst receiving her corpse.

The Liberian Leader said the late Munah E. Pelham-Youngblood was the first youngest female to ever join the peaceful revolution that ushered the CDC to power.

"You will forever remain in our hearts and history for the change that brought us here," the President lamented.

"My daughter!" the President said further, "Go and rest in peace. You fought a good fight. You were 'sheroes' amongst 'sheroes'. I salute you."

Following the grief-laden ceremony at the Roberts International Airport, where throngs of CDC partisans and government officials congregated, the body of the fallen Montserrado lawmaker was taken to the St. Moses Funeral Parlors in Gardnersville awaiting further funeral arrangements.

