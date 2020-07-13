Sudan: AUEC Executive Director - Agreement On the Pending Points of Renaissance Dam Negotiations, Is Imminent

Khartoum — The Executive Director of the African Union's Energy Commission Engineer Rashid Abdullah has said that the agreement on the outstanding points between the three countries in the Renaissance Dam Negotiations has become just around the corner, referring to the involvement of the African Union Chairman and the President of South Africa, as a mediator.

Engineer Abdullah called for the preparation for the change that the dam will bring about life around the Blue Nile and the Nile River to the borders of Egypt. He said, "We must organize a societal scientific dialogue to prepare ourselves to the operation of the Renaissance Dam and know how to plan for the future, and there are huge projects that need government leadership." Describing the change that will happen in Sudan from the construction of the Renaissance Dam as a positive in its entirety with some negative effects.

He expected the amount of increase in the energy produced from the current dams (Roseires and Merowe) to range between 30 to 50% without any change in the current turbines, referring to the electricity to be imported from Ethiopia.

One of the positive effects and projects that must be taken into account is the possibility of regulating the flow of the Nile in Sudan to exploit about 6 billion cubic meters that could not be exploited because there are not enough.

Engineer Abdullah underlined, in a statement to SUNA, the possibility of adding about 2 million acres to irrigated agricultural lands, stressing the need to conduct studies for new projects to exploit this amount of wated water, hoping to set up a huge project for river transportation of individuals and goods through private sector or government partnership.

Regarding the negative aspects of the Renaissance Dam on Sudan, he said that it represented the loss of 50% of the cliffs, which are estimated at 50,000 feddans out of a total of 100,000 feddans (lands that were flooded with Nile water and planted with vegetables in the summer), as well as the loss of Nile water for an estimated percentage of silt, which are important for the Earth fertilization.