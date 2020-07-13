Sudan: Global Group Announces Its Readiness to Finance Gezira Scheme and Agricultural Institutions

12 July 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Medani — The Caretaker Governor of Gezira State Maj. Gen. Ahmed Hannan Subair has announced his support for the Global Group proposals and initiative to consolidate the state's efforts to improve services.

This came when Maj. Gen. Subair met at his office Sunday the delegation of the Global Group on the Finance and Implementation of Strategic Projects headed by Dr. Mohamed Al-Mubarak Sanhori.

He pointed out to the efforts made by the state government to create an investment environment that keeps pace with the change that the country has been witnessing, referring to the capabilities and potentials of the state, which qualify it to be a locomotive of the national economy.

For his part, Dr. Sanhori said that the group has been working in the areas of financing and implementing strategic projects related to agriculture, infrastructure, and alternative energy.

Madani Abdullah Al-Faki, a member of the group, affirmed that their visit to Gezira State aimed at forwarding of a vision for the revitalization of Gezira Scheme and support of the health sector, announcing the group's readiness to finance the scheme and the relevant agricultural institutions.

