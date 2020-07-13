Sudan Congress Party Decides to Participate in Transitional Government

12 July 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

The Central Council of the Sudan Congress Party has decided to participate in the Sovereign Council and the cabinet.of the Transitional Government, retracting from its previous decision, in this connection..

The Chairman of the Party's Central Council, Abdul Gayoum Awad Al-Seed stated, Sunday, that based on the request of the party's political bureau to review the previous council's decision not to participate in the Sovereign and Council of Ministers, and after the Central Council deliberated on the review request, it decided in a three-day video conference session to participate in the in the Sovereign Council and Council of Ministers, and called on Party's organs strive to make this possible.

The Congress Party Official said the Council decisions based on the assessment of the performance of the government and the party during the past period.

He added, "There are also political developments related to the expected government reshuffle, especially in light of the peace agreement, which will result in a new government in which the parties of freedom and change will be represented similarly, to their companions on the Revolutionary Front.

