Sudan: Higher Economic Committee Meets

12 July 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The Higher Committee for Economic Emergencies chaired by Lt-General, the First Vice-President of the Sovereign Council, Mohammed Hamdan Daglo gave directives for solving the problems of transportation and power cuts in Khartoum State.

The Cabinet Affairs Minister and the Committee Rapporteur, Ambassador , Omar Manis, said in a press statement, following the meeting of the committee that the meeting was devoted to discuss issues related to improvement of living condition and the provision of strategic goods represented in petroleum-bi-products, medicine, bread, electricity and the summer agricultural season.

Manis said that the committee heard to a report on the progress of work in the investment Fund and the ongoing arrangements for the export of the first consignment of gold starting next Thursday.

