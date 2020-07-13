Nigeria: Egbe Hails Dare On Plans to Reactivate Sports

13 July 2020
This Day (Lagos)

Chief Executive Officer of Monimichelle, Ebi Egbe, has hailed Sports Minister, Sunday Dare, over the plans the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development is putting in place ahead of the return of sporting activities in the country.

Egbe whose outfit has been receiving accolades for the excellent jobs it is doing across the country and other parts of African continent, noted that Dare has been meticulously planning on how the country can safely return to sports.

"I am impressed with the road-map Sunday Dare has drawn up. The ministry has released a Covid-19 protocol on sports. It is good the minister wants sports to return in a safe and scientific way. I m happy he is putting the health of the athletes first in the whole plan," observed the stadium facility expert.

Egbe stressed that the minister equally deserves thumbs up for making tireless efforts to ensure that the nation's sporting facilities get better post Covid-19.

"We all know that one area we need to work on for our sports to get better is that of infrastructure.

"With the plans being put in place by Dare, things would soon be looking up for Nigerian sports. The national stadiums in Abuja and Lagos would soon get a new lease of life going by what the minister is doing and he needs the support of every stakeholder to realize his vision," Egbe concluded.

Copyright © 2020 This Day. All rights reserved.

