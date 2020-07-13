South Africa: Minister Naledi Pandor Sends Message of Condolences On the Passing of Zindzi Mandela

press release

The Minister of International and Cooperation, Dr. Naledi Pandor has learnt with shock the news of the passing away of South Africa's Ambassador to Denmark, Ms. Zindzi Mandela. The Department is still busy gathering information regarding her passing and will be able to put out a detailed statement at a later stage.

On behalf of the Department and herself, Minister Pandor expresses deep condolences to the Mandela family, friends and colleagues. Minister Pandor said, "Zindzi will not only be remembered as a daughter of our struggle heroes, Tata Nelson and Mama Winnie Mandela but as a struggle heroine in her own right. She served South Africa well."

May her soul rest in peace.