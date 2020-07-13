South Africa: Minister Naledi Pandor Sends Message of Condolences On the Passing of Zindzi Mandela

Pete Souza/White House
Former U.S. President President Barack Obama, left, with Zindzi, centre, and Zenani Mandela on November 7, 2013.
13 July 2020
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

The Minister of International and Cooperation, Dr. Naledi Pandor has learnt with shock the news of the passing away of South Africa's Ambassador to Denmark, Ms. Zindzi Mandela. The Department is still busy gathering information regarding her passing and will be able to put out a detailed statement at a later stage.

On behalf of the Department and herself, Minister Pandor expresses deep condolences to the Mandela family, friends and colleagues. Minister Pandor said, "Zindzi will not only be remembered as a daughter of our struggle heroes, Tata Nelson and Mama Winnie Mandela but as a struggle heroine in her own right. She served South Africa well."

May her soul rest in peace.

Read the original article on Govt of SA.

More on This
Shock as Zindzi Mandela's Death is Reported in South Africa
Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Government of South Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Govt of SA

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Chakwera Under Fire for Family Appointments to Malawi Cabinet
Tanzania to Register Fastest Economic Growth in East Africa

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.