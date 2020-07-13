Liberia: Man, 30, Sets House Ablaze, Kills Ex-Girlfriend and Himself

A man believed to be in his 30s, Darius Bondo, killed his ex-girlfriend, Patience Sumo, set a house ablaze and then killed himself in the Kissi Camp Community in Margibi County.

According to reports from the leadership of the town, both Patience and Darius had a misunderstanding that led to their separation, thereby causing them to share properties. Each of them reportedly signed and reached an agreement that none of them should embarrass the other and anyone doing so will be dealt with according to the town's common law.

"I, patience, I am saying Darius and I relationship should stop; we have talked, nothing can happen," said a document signed by Patience, explaining the terms of their separation.

The reports also said that properties, including mattresses, batteries and cash, were shared equally between the two.

James Weedor, Commissioner of the Borlorla Township, said the incident leading to the death of the two happened on the night of July 10, 2020.

"For what I am told, the lady that was killed was no longer in a relationship with Darius, because there was an agreement reached between them last week to separate," said Commissioner Weedor.

The commissioner further explained that late Patience Sumo had gone to attend a feast in one of the nearby villages, and while on her way back home, she was escorted by two boys during the night hours.

He said as soon as Patience and the two boys crossed a bridge along the route, Darius, who had hidden himself, immediately jumped out and allegedly stabbed her with a knife on her neck, while the two boys to escaped.

"When Darius killed Patience, he escaped. Upon hearing the information, we ordered our men, because there is a community watch forum in our township, to go in search of him. In the process of searching for him, one of the men noticed that he was in a plum tree. He fell from the tree in an attempt to commit suicide, but did not die right away after falling. We apprehended him and turned him over to the police in Kakata," the Commissioner said.

According to police information, the late Darius Bondo was brought to the Kakata detachment to await trial, but due to his continued complaint that he was feeling severe pain in his neck after falling from the tree, he was quickly rushed to the C.H Rennie Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

David and Tarnue, the two boys who escorted Patience, have been arrested and taken to the Liberia National Police (LNP) Kakata Detachment.

Speaking after their arrest, the two boys said that they had no weapon or flashlight to protect themselves. It was based on their apparent helplessness that they began to escape because Darius, who allegedly killed Patience Sumo, had stabbed her with the knife.

"I was at the feast last night. When the musical instruments started giving problem, my friend Tarnue told me that we should go home. It was at that point that Patience decided to follow us because it was late. I was ahead while my friend Tarnue and Patience were behind, because Patience's ex-boyfriend (Darius) had accused me before of loving to her and so I did not want her to walk with me," David explained.

Oretha Binda lives in the same house where the late Patience stayed. She said that she was asleep when Darius allegedly set the house ablaze.

"It's just God that was with us because, before the late Patience Sumo left, she told me to take care of her son. The boy and I were sleeping when we heard someone pushing the door. I asked who it was, but the person did not answer. Just within a few minutes, I started to experience the heat and smoke in the building and I began to shout," said Oretha.