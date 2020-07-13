Kenya: Roads Agency Closes Key Mombasa Bypass Over Cracks

13 July 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Wachira Mwangi

The Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) has closed a section of the Mombasa Southern bypass for two days, as part of the new road infrastructure touching on Moi International Airport developed cracks.

In a statement, the Authority warned motorists of temporary closure of the Miritini- Mwache-Kipevu road for period of 48 hours to allow for necessary monitoring and further engineering interventions.

"A limited section of the cut slope along the said road and adjacent to the Moi International Airport fenceline has been observed to exhibit movement as a result of previous moisture ingress and unfavourable subsurface conditions," read the statement from KeNHA Director General Peter Mundinia.

The temporal closure of the road started at 7pm on Sunday evening and motorists have been advised to use the Miritini-Kwa Jomvu-Mombasa road as an alternative route.

Most affected will be the access of the Mombasa Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) Miritini station given that the train services resume this morning.

KeNHA, through its Assistant Director of Corporate Communications Charles Njogu, noted that the Moi Airport is also experiencing a similar phenomenon on slopes away from the road construction.

"Seems like a geological phenomenon over a wide cross section. Our engineers have moved to site this evening. Traffic at the section port bound has been diverted to one lane over a section of 800 metres," Mr Njogu said.

The cracks have been at the road section for over three weeks.

