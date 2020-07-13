South Africa: Level 3 Coronavirus COVID-19 Lockdown in Numbers

120 - the number of days government has succeeded in delaying the spread of COVID-19.
276 242 - confirmed cases in the country by 12 July 2020.
12 000 - new cases being recorded every day.
500 - new infections being recorded every hour.
4 079 - people who have died from COVID-19 since the start of the outbreak in March, by 12 July 2020.
Over half a million - people who have died from COVID-19 across the world.
Over 12.7 million - the total number of confirmed cases across the world.
100 000 - the number of confirmed cases that Gauteng is fast approaching.
50 000 - the number of confirmed cases that the Eastern Cape has passed.
80 000 - the number of confirmed cases that the Western Cape will soon have.
1.5% - South Africa's case fatality rate, which is among the lowest in the world.
4.4% - the global average case fatality rate.
Over 34 000 - South Africans who have recovered from COVID-19.
50 - number of people allowed to attend a funeral.
Between 40 000 and 50 000 - projected deaths in South Africa before the end of 2020.
28 000 - hospital beds made available for COVID-19 patients.
37 000 - quarantine beds in private and public facilities across the country.
1 700 - additional ventilators that government has secured.
12 000 - ventilation devices being produced by South African companies for delivery between the end of July and the end of August.
Over 12 000 - serious shortage of health workers, mostly nurses, doctors and physiotherapists.
R1.9 billion - amount that the Solidarity Fund has invested in our health response, providing personal protective equipment and other supplies for our health facilities.
48 - the planned reduced turnaround time for testing.
100% - the permitted capacity of taxis undertaking local trips.
70% - the permitted capacity of long-distance taxis.