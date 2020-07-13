South Africa: Level 3 Coronavirus COVID-19 Lockdown in Numbers

13 July 2020
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

120 - the number of days government has succeeded in delaying the spread of COVID-19.

276 242 - confirmed cases in the country by 12 July 2020.

12 000 - new cases being recorded every day.

500 - new infections being recorded every hour.

4 079 - people who have died from COVID-19 since the start of the outbreak in March, by 12 July 2020.

Over half a million - people who have died from COVID-19 across the world.

Over 12.7 million - the total number of confirmed cases across the world.

100 000 - the number of confirmed cases that Gauteng is fast approaching.

50 000 - the number of confirmed cases that the Eastern Cape has passed.

80 000 - the number of confirmed cases that the Western Cape will soon have.

1.5% - South Africa's case fatality rate, which is among the lowest in the world.

4.4% - the global average case fatality rate.

Over 34 000 - South Africans who have recovered from COVID-19.

50 - number of people allowed to attend a funeral.

Between 40 000 and 50 000 - projected deaths in South Africa before the end of 2020.

28 000 - hospital beds made available for COVID-19 patients.

37 000 - quarantine beds in private and public facilities across the country.

1 700 - additional ventilators that government has secured.

12 000 - ventilation devices being produced by South African companies for delivery between the end of July and the end of August.

Over 12 000 - serious shortage of health workers, mostly nurses, doctors and physiotherapists.

R1.9 billion - amount that the Solidarity Fund has invested in our health response, providing personal protective equipment and other supplies for our health facilities.

48 - the planned reduced turnaround time for testing.

100% - the permitted capacity of taxis undertaking local trips.

70% - the permitted capacity of long-distance taxis.

Read the original article on Govt of SA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Government of South Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Govt of SA

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Tanzania to Register Fastest Economic Growth in East Africa
Chakwera Under Fire for Family Appointments to Malawi Cabinet

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.