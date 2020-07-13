Liberia: VP- Taylor Consoles Rep. Pelham's family

13 July 2020
The New Dawn (Monrovia)

Vice President Jewel Howard-Taylor Friday July 10, 2020, visited the Sinkor residence of fallen Montserrado County District # 9 Representative Munah Pelham-Youngblood to console the bereaved family.

According to a release issued from VP Taylor's office, her visit with the bereaved family followed similar visit recently, by President George M. Weah.

Mrs. Taylor in brief remarks, encouraged the mother of the fallen lawmaker, Elizabeth S. Pelham to trust and continue to reference God for lasting comfort and peace as she mourn the death of her daughter.

'Though she is no more, I'm happy that Munah during our last interaction expressed the strong willingness to strengthen her relations with God. I believed Munah is now seated with our Almighty Creator" " VP Howard Taylor recalled.

The Vice President accompanied by her family members and office staff, offered prayers for the bereaved family while lamenting that the fallen female lawmaker will be missed for being the first youngest female lawmaker who championed women empowerment even on her sick bed.

Noticeably overwhelmed by grief, Mrs. Taylor said the passing of the young Liberian female lawmaker is a serious hit to the struggle for gender equality and women empowerment in Liberia.

VP Howard-Taylor said:"Munah was a strong voice for gender equity that we women have been clamoring for over the years. Munah touched many lives and everyone is mourning her passing. She was the youngest female ever to be elected. Everywhere she went, she was a star. She was very outspoken on issues. She believed in women being heard at the decision making table"

She later conveyed her deepest sympathies to the bereaved family, the House of Representatives and the Coalition for Democratic Change for the loss of a brilliant lawmaker.

She urged the family of the fallen lawmaker to take solace in the Lord and called on Liberians to remember them in their prayers.

Representative Youngblood, who represented District #9 in Montserrado County, and was a staunched member of the ruling Coalition for DemocraticChange and Chairperson for House Committee on Executive died Wednesday July 8, following a protracted period of illness.

Copyright © 2020 The New Dawn. All rights reserved.

